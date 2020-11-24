Albert Lee Sands, 77 of Sharpsville, IN, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born to the late Andrew Sands and Zettie (Wyrick) Sands on December 7, 1942 in Luttrell, TN. Albert married Fontella (Buckner) Sands on May 28, 1960 in Maynardville, TN. They were married for 60 years. She survives him.
Albert worked for Continental Steel as a heavy equipment operator for 25 years. He also worked for Maggard Construction, Stahl Welding, and retired from American Crane in Kokomo. Albert was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed spending time in his garage working on projects. He loved going to garage sales, flea markets, and auctions. Once Albert accepted Christ, he never missed church.
Surviving Albert is his wife Fontella, sons Gregory Sands (Karla Blankenberger) and Marty Sands, daughter Connie Schwierman, grandchildren Justin, Jessica, Ryan, Allison, and Madeline Sands, and Brandon (Molly) and Dave (Kayla) Schwierman, eight great grandchildren, and sister Josephine Nicely, TN.
Those preceding him in death are his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and a son in law Jeff Schwierman.
Funeral services for Albert will take place at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1pm. with Pastor Jim Bradley officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 11am to 1pm. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.
In leu of flowers, contributions may be made towards the Family Worship Center.