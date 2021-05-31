Albert Lawrence Dennis, 75 of Kokomo, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at home. He was born to the late Erna and Edward Dudley on April 10, 1946. Albert graduated from Kokomo High School. He worked for NISCO for over 15 years and delivered for the Kokomo Tribune and Trader. Throughout the years Albert enjoyed rebuilding cars. He was a member of the Pioneer Auto Club and the Eagles, and was part of many various functions and activities for the Haynes Apperson Festival and We Care. Albert loved cars, music, friends, and family. They were his greatest enjoyment in life.
Surviving him is sister, Sharon Bailey of Hutchinson KS.; daughter, Michelle Pitcher (Arnold) of Kokomo; son, Daniel Dennis of Maddison WS.; son-in-law, James Criss of Muncie; grandchildren, Michael Dennis, April Holloman, Gene Pitcher (Jennifer), Ashley Simpson (Cory) and Brian Simmons; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and sister in law, Juanita Withrow (Jeffery); and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Albert are his parents and his biological father Lawrence Dennis; daughter, Nancy Criss; grandparents, Albert and Erna Dreyer; granddaughter, Krista Holloman; and sister, Karen Hollingsworth.
A celebration of life for Albert will take place Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4-7pm at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel.