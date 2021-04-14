Albert Francis Buchanan

Albert F. Buchanan, 82 of Kokomo passed away on April 13, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital of Kokomo. He was born on November 21, 1938 in Kokomo to Charles and Gertrude (Green) Buchanan. Albert married Etta Bell in 1963 and she survives.
Albert served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960 on the USS Randolph. He worked as a welder for the Haynes International retiring in 1998.
He is survived by his wife; Etta Buchanan, son; Eric W. Buchanan, daughters; Crystal E. Sutterfield, Rona K. Buchanan, sister; Ida Fern Buchanan, and three grandchildren.
Albert was preceded in death by his son; Scott A. Buchanan, parents; Charles and Gertrude Buchanan, brother; James and Charles Buchanan, sister; Ruth S. Buchanan.
Graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday April 16, 2021 at Kokomo Memorial Park.