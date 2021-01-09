Alan Wayne Enstrom, 68, Kokomo, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. He was born March 25, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of the late Laverne & Edna (McKeehan) Enstrom. On July 28, 1972, at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ, he married Jill Padfield who survives.
Alan was a 1970 graduate of Kokomo High School and received an associate’s degree from Indiana Vocational Technical College. He worked for Chrysler Corp retiring in 2006 after 33 years of service and was a member of UAW Local #685. Alan was fondly referred to as “Papa” or “Papster” to everyone. He enjoyed NASCAR, game shows, coin collecting and cars. Alan was a member of Courtland Avenue Church of Christ. He was also a chocolate connoisseur and art critic to his grandchildren.
Along with his wife Jill, Alan is also survived by his sons, Matt (Barb) Enstrom and Mark (Carrie) Enstrom; grandchildren, Victoria Enstrom, Logan Enstrom, David Enstrom and Sarah Enstrom; brother, Greg Enstrom; and mother-in-law, Evelyn Padfield.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darryl Enstrom; and father-in-law, Everett Padfield.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Jeff, Jackie, Kristin and the rest of Southern Care Hospice Staff.
Private funeral service will be held with Pastor Greg Enstrom officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Alan’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
