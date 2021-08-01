Alan J. Casey, 56, Kokomo, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Community Howard Hospital. He was born in Kokomo on September 15, 1964 to Donald Ray and Rosetta M. (Brown) Casey.
Alan worked for Circle K as an Assistant Manager. He enjoyed fishing, watching Colts football and NASCAR races.
He is survived by his son, Nicholas (Samantha) Casey; a brother, John Casey; and grandchildren, Dalton and Emma Casey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Alan's family, please visit our floral store.