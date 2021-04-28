Aimee Wampler

The most defining day in Aimee's life was not the day that she was born or the day that she died, the most important day in her life was the day that she was “born of water and of the Spirit”.
Aimee leaves behind the following, to cherish her in their memories; her father and mother, Dale and Barbara Hansen; her husband of 26 years, Joe David Wampler; her daughter and son in law, Morgan and Seth Koon; her son, Joseph Wampler II; her brother, Anthony Hansen; her niece Kinsey Hansen; and her two rowdy, rowdy grandsons, Landry and Liam Koon, that called her "Mimi".
She and her husband started Grace Apostolic Ministries in September 21, 2014. She worked in the Howard County Clerks office for 12 years. Aimee and her husband have owned and operated Best Price Fireworks along with her parents for many years. Aimee was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in October of 2018 and fought it valiantly. While her family’s hearts are certainly broken we don’t sorrow, as those that haven’t received the gift of salvation because we take great comfort in the promise that one day we will meet the Lord Jesus and Aimee will be with him.
You are invited to attend the celebration of Aimee’s life which will take place Saturday May 1, 2021 at Grace Apostolic Ministries, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo,IN 46901. Those wishing to, may offer their condolences to her family starting at 11:30am until 2pm. The funeral service will begin at 2pm with Reverend J.H. Osborne officiating. Burial will follow the celebration of life at Albright Cemetery.
Aimee's family has entrusted Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel to handle the arrangements. Please visit www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to view the online video tribute or to make an online condolence.