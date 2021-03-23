Aimee Autumn (McCollum) Romero

Aimee Autumn Romero, 43, Greentown, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born July 6, 1977, in Kokomo, the daughter of Richard G. McCollum & Jennifer R. (David) Smith.
Aimee began her love of music at a young age. She began singing in church at the age of 2 and went on to learn to play piano, guitar, mandolin, and harmonica. Aimee was honored to represent this community as Miss Howard County 1994. She then went on to win the honor of "sweet sixteen" at the Indiana State Fair Pageant. Aimee was a 1995 graduate of Eastern High School. She was a member of the Eastern Encore Singers, and participated in all Eastern spring musicals. She graduated from Indiana University Kokomo with a degree in Elementary Education with a Math and Science endorsement. Aimee then moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her dream and love of music as an aspiring county singer/songwriter and signed with a record label. While in Cheatham County, Tennessee Aimee taught 2nd grade before going to work for Foxridge Homes. She moved back to Kokomo and entered the mortgage lending business working as a loan originator for several banks and mortgage companies. Her hard work and leadership earned her the position of Vice President and Branch Manager of Ruoff Mortgage.
Aimee was an active member of Morning Star Church where she sang and played piano with her daughter, Keyton. She was a member of the Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Kokomo, BLUSH for empowering women, and was elected and dedicated 6 years to serving on the Eastern Howard School Board, and was the Vice President. Aimee enjoyed spending the summers at the family lake cottage and singing in the car with her children. Aimee loved being a mom and caring for her children, making noodles and cupcakes. Most of all Aimee loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To know Aimee was to love her. She was a bright light set apart from others and a treasure to all who knew her.
Aimee is survived by her children, Keyton G. Romero, Kaeden D. Romero and Kamryn A. Romero; mother & step-father, Jennifer & Hal Smith; father & step-mother, Richard & Linda McCollum; sister, Abbee R. (Michael) Summers and her 3 nieces, Harlowe, Nolen and Irelyn Summers; grandparents, Frederick & Norma Jean David; aunts and uncles, Nancy Coomer, Pam ( John) Nicholas, Mike (Connie) McCollum, Richard Smith and Mary Ann (Mel) Harth; and cousin, Nathan (Jennifer) Coomer and several other cherished cousins.
Aimee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell & Hazel Smith and Richard & Anna McCollum; and uncle, Dan Coomer.
A funeral service celebrating Aimee’s life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, with Pastor Greg Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-8 pm Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Aimee Romero Family Benefit Fund to benefit Aimee’s children, c/o First Farmers Bank and Trust Greentown. Donations can be dropped by any First Farmers Bank and Trust location, or mailed to FFBT c/o Aimee Romero Family Benefit Fund, PO Box 100, Greentown, IN 46936.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Aimee's family, please visit our floral store.