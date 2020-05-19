Agnes Maxine Clark

Agnes attended Kokomo High School. She has been a longtime retiree of the Kokomo Chrysler. In her retirement years she really enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Visits from any of her five grandchildren or many great grandchildren were always welcome, and never meant to end. Her door was always opened to family, friends, neighbor's, and of course there were no strangers. She also enjoyed her yearly flower garden, craft making, as well as the company of her unique personality, cat.

One of her greatest pleasures and enjoyments than her family and friends was her cooking. She loved to cook. And she could REALLY cook. She was always looking for a reason to cook for someone. It was very common to receive a call Maxine inviting you to come eat with her, or stop by and grab some dinner. She loved it when people loved her cooking, and she would always purposely cook too much just so she could have the enjoyment of feeding others. One of her all-time favorite meals was homemade chicken and noodles. She could never cook enough and there was seldom any left.

It wasn't possible to make a visit to Maxine's home without her insisting to feed you, or at the very least, enjoy some of her "Community Coffee", fellowship and a nice conversation. "Community Coffee" was a brand of coffee she really enjoyed, and the word "community" is actually a fitting word to describe Maxine, because she really was a community person. She never knew a stranger or someone who was not a friend, and was always more than willing to help anyone in need.

In her last days she received great comfort from her children, family, and friends. She always welcomed anyone who would spend time in prayer with her. Maxine had a number of caregivers that would come to her house though out the week, of which she was greatly appreciative of, and found joy in their presence.

Of great comfort to Maxine during her last days with us were calls and video chats from her granddaughter nurse, Elizabeth Hansen. Elizabeth, with her vast knowledge brought reassurance to "Momma Max", as Maxine liked to be called, during her last battle with us.

Maxine will be forever loved and missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews, and a long list of friends that cannot be numbered.

Maxine was preceded in death by her mother Rachel McKinney, father Glenn McKinney, step father Paul Ratcliff, and brother Joseph Harris Sr.

Left on this side of eternity to love and remember Maxine, "Momma Max", is her sister Marcella Ramburger, daughter Kelly Riley, son Glen Walters, granddaughters Elizabeth Hansen and Tiffany Tetrault, grandsons David and Jesse Riley, and Willy Walters, great grandchildren Brandon Oudemolen, Deven, Cheyenne, and Camren Hansen, and Amanda Gamblin, great great grandchildren Maverick Neal, and Orion and Tanis Hansen, as well as eight additional grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Agnes will take place Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 between 2pm and 6pm at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel. The service at 6pm, will be private for the family with Pastor Joyce Harris officiating. If you wish to watch the service LIVE, please go to the Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center facebook page 5 minutes prior.