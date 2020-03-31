Agnes M. Mitchell, 98, of Athens, Alabama, and formerly of Tipton, went home to the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020. Agnes was born on April 22, 1921 in High Market, New York to the late Joseph and Mary (Koleck) Domagala. She had also previously lived in Cicero and Noblesville as well as Madison, Alabama.
Agnes was a Supply Sergeant in the Women's Army Corp during WWII, where she met her husband, John K. Mitchell. They were married on May 17, 1947, and lived happily together for 59 years until John passed in 2006.
Agnes served as the Justice of the Peace in Cicero for 16 years. She was a woman of faith who prayed for everyone she knew and shared her time and talents with her Parish, Shares, and Friends of the Library in Tipton. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton and St. Paul Catholic Church in Athens. She loved gardening, sewing, traveling, and cooking.
Agnes is survived by her three daughters, Catherine (Jim) Lampman, of Willis, Texas, Annette (Jerry) Carignan of Athens and Debra (Jerry) Garmon of Sarasota, Florida, as well as eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be in Tipton at a later date with burial in St. John’s Cemetery. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Mitchell family with the arrangements.
Donations in Agnes’ memory can be made to Kindred Hospice HSV, 5000 Bradford Dr. NW, Ste 3A, Huntsville, Alabama, 35805.