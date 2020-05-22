Adrianne Duncan

Ruby L. Onkes, 78, formerly of Peru, passed away at 3:10 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s house in Greentown. She was born December 4, 1941, to James and Alice (Damewood) Ailor, in Maynardville, TN. On July 3, 1975, she married Richard A. Onkes, who prec…