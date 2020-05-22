Adrianne Duncan (Aunt Onie), age 52, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville on May 17, 2020, from cancer. She was born on December 4, 1967, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of Fallon and Richard Kersten. Adrianne was a very kind and loving person, she saw the great in everyone. No matter what she always tried to make people happy and laugh; making jokes and being goofy (her own quote; “God, smiles, and hugs are free”). Adrianne loved being together with family. She liked wearing baseball caps, hoop earrings, pink lip gloss, and shopping; anything pink and sparkly! She also liked any kind of puzzle books, adventures, and the Green Bay Packers. One of her favorite memories was living in the sunny state of Florida and going to the beach. Adrianne touched many lives with her smile and laughter. She is loved and missed deeply by her family, friends, and everyone that knew her. We will never forget her goofy charm and wonderful personality.
Adrianne is survived by her son, Vincent Duncan; grandson, Michael Duncan Jr; mother, Fallon Kersten; 3 sisters: Angie Zimney, Arryn Blaser, and Amy Camp; cousins and many nieces and nephews that she thought the world of. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Duncan (high school sweethearts); daughter of Richard and Teresa Beatty Kersten; uncle, George; grandparents, Don and Louise Beatty, Chester and Helen Kersten; and niece, Brittany.
Private Funeral services were be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com