Adrian Sams, 86, went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 18, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Gray Hawk, Kentucky, to the late Ruben Sams and Lillie (Parrett) Roberts. He joined the U.S. Army in 1953, serving in the 8th Calvary Regiment until 1962.
Adrian married Margaret "Marlaine" Hibbard in Jelico, Tennessee on December 24, 1957. They were happily married until her passing on January 3, 2014. Together, they had two children, David and Donna.
After he was discharged from the Army, Adrian worked as a truck driver for Hess Tanker Division, a mechanic, and truck owner/operator. He was a jack of all trades, always willing to help a hand to whomever was in need.
He loved to play music, listen to bluegrass, and spend time with his family. He spent his younger years as an avid hunter and fisherman; he was always outdoors keeping busy.
Adrian is survived by his two children, David Sams (Monica Fausett) and Donna Hensley (Kevin); three sisters, Carol Schreibeis (Gene), Mollie Menchaca (Israel), and Chris Summers; four grandchildren, David C. Sams (Kristin), Michael Hensley (Lindsey), Ashley Martin (AJ), Brad Hensley (Candace); eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and Adrian's longtime girlfriend, Jewell Roberts.
Services for Adrian will be held at 1pm on Thursday, April 22 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Russell officiating. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 11am-1pm, also at the Mortuary. Masks must be worn at all times. Adrian will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden.