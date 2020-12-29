Adolph Velasquez, 93, Kokomo, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Five Star Residents in Kokomo. He was born September 10, 1927, in Fresno, California, the son of the late Cecile & Consuelo (Pantojo) Velasquez. On November 17, 1979, he married Mary Ann (Snyder) who survives.
Adolph was a retired carpenter and woodworker. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed cooking for his family, woodworking and spending time playing pool. He served 2 enlistments in the United States Air Force where he worked in the finance department and served during the Korean War and WWII.
Along with his wife Mary Ann, Adolph is also survived by his children, Cheryl Lynn (Jim) Allen, Arthur L. (Sheila) Peck, Susan T. (David) Trevvett and Thomas (Amanda) Peck; grandchildren, Kristen Holtorf, Billy Holtorf, Brian Holtorf, Amber Martinez, Ryan Peck, Erin Peck, Kayla Chizum, Janelle Hunsucker, Brittany Hutchins, Lilli Peck and Emerson Peck; and siblings, Robert “Bob” Velasquez, Irene Ramirez, Margaret Wilder and Eddie Velasquez; sister-in-law, Kay Velasquez.
Adolph was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Seth Kranz; and siblings, Joe Velasquez, Dorothy Robles and Gilbert Velasquez.
There will be a memorial service planned January 7, 2021, at Marion National Cemetery in Marion with military honors provided by the United States Air Force. Burial will take place in Marion National Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
