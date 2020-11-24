Addie "Ruth" (Alvis) Miller

Addie “Ruth” Miller, 96, Kokomo, passed away at 6:50 am Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home. She was born April 10, 1924, in Pressman’s Home, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Oscar Alvis & Sarah Jane (Short) Alvis. Sarah Jane later remarried Adam Bowlin who raised Addie Ruth as his own. On August 24, 1947, she married Raymond Lee Miller who preceded her in death on April 28, 2008.
Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed Bingo, River Raid on Atari, playing the slots at casinos, crocheting and gardening. Ruth was an amazing cook and loved caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren,
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Elaine Kaylor and Connie Weber; brother, Chester Bowlin; grandchildren, David (Cindy) Lovegrove, Lori (Mike) Mortz, T.A. (Heather) Weber, Teni (Josh) Helmberger; granddaughter-in-law, Laurie Lovegrove; 16 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren; along with special neighbors, Anthony and Rhonda Walton.
Special thank you to her great-grandson, Lee Lovegrove, for his loving care for Ruth for the last 3 months.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; infant son, Stephen; grandson, Lee Lovegrove; sons-in-law, Larry Kaylor and Ted Weber; and 3 siblings, Edgar, Albert and Danny Bowlin.
Private family services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Private entombment will be held in Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends are invited to watch the funeral service via webcast starting at 11 am Friday. A link will be available at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to Meals on Wheels or Kokomo Urban Outreach-Up Program. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
