Adam James Deavers, 26 of Tipton died Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Indianapolis. He was born in Anderson on April 10, 1995 to Wayne Deavers, Jr. and Misty N. (Whittaker) Deavers.
Adam enjoyed working outside. He was a car buff and he loved animals and being around them. He was a baseball fan, again enjoying the sport being outdoors. He always had the support of his loving family in all his endeavors.
Adam is survived by his parents, Misty N. Deavers, stepfather Brandon Maddux and Wayne Deavers, Jr. and stepmother Bernadette. Siblings include Wayne F. Deavers, Danny Woten and Shyann Deavers, grandparents Joyce Deavers, Patricia Bivens and Steven J. Whittaker; a stepbrother Joey Leininger and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Deavers family during this difficult time.
Donations may be made to a GoFundMe account in his name to assist with funeral expenses.