Adam Craig Kaylor, 41, Kokomo, passed away at 4:12 am Wednesday June 23, 2021, at St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born April 26, 1980, in Kokomo, IN to John (Jean) Kaylor and Glenda Striegel.
Adam served in the United States Army for sixteen years. He loved serving his country and earned his Airborne Wings. Adam loved to fish, muscle cars, racing and Alabama football.
He is survived by his parents, John (Jean) Kaylor and Glenda Striegel; daughter, Lillian Shelby Janay Kaylor; brothers, Christopher (Courtney) Kaylor, Michael Kaylor; uncles, Allen Lawrence, Bill Lawrence, Donnie Lawrence, Gwendel (Frances) Bradley; aunt, Debbie Rector; adopted brothers, Kenny (Ashleigh) Kaylor, Josh (Ashley) Kaylor; grandparents, Frances and Archie Ford; and multiple cousins, nephews and nieces.
Adam was preceded in death by his sister, Amy Rashelle Kaylor; grandparents, William Lawrence, Jean (Kenneth) Rector along with several aunts and uncles.
A committal service will be held July 2, 2021, at 2 pm, at Marion National Cemetery in Marion with military honors provided by the United States Army and VFW. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
