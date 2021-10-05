Ada Catherine Beatty, 81 of Tipton died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Millers Merry Manor in Tipton. She was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on May 4, 1940 to William Edwin and Ada Catharine (Dunn) Marshall. She married Richard Clair Beatty on June 4, 1960. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2008. Ada had also lived in Tipton, Pennsylvania and Dacula, Georgia.
Ada graduated from Altoona High School and later in life earned an Associate degree from Purdue University in Computer Programming Technology in 1983. She enjoyed the simple things in life, especially working in her yard during the summer months.
Survivors include her daughter Shari Hoover (Anthony) of Tipton and her son Richard Scott Beatty (Ruby) of Arvada, Colorado. Ada has two brothers, Ted Marshall of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Ron Marshall of San Diego, California. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Nick Beatty, Ava Beatty, Chris Hoover (Callee) and Jonathan Hoover (Olivia) and a great granddaughter Aranessa Hoover.
No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, Indiana, 46072 to support her love of pets.
Young-Nichols Funeral home is assisting with arrangements.