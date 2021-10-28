Abigail Bell

Abigail Sue Bell, 68, Kokomo, passed away at 8:05 pm on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born to the late John R. and Nola Jane (Mikels) Tippy, in Rochester, IN, on March 30, 1953.
Abigail graduated from Haworth High School in 1971 and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana University. She worked in several doctor’s offices and nursing homes as a registered nurse. She enjoyed reading, watching NASCAR, playing Criminal Case online and loved visiting her sister in Florida.
Abigail is survived by her sister, Rebecca Tippy (Howard) Abrams; nephew, Evan Abrams; uncle, Michael D. (Victoria) Mikels; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jane and John; her son, Jonathan Bell; and aunts, Claretta Shepherd and Sue Ann Beattie.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, with Pastor Jimmy Miles officiating. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. Friends may visit with family from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Abigail’s memory to the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.