Aaron Michael Lester Gagle, 39, Kokomo passed away at 8:38 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born May 7, 1982 in Kokomo to Carl Lester and Gloria Marie (Carkner) Gagle. On November 10, 2001 He married Amanda Langley who survives.
Aaron was a 2001 Maconaquah High School graduate and worked as a mechanic. He loved helping others and was a friend to many. Most of all, He loved his family and cherished time spent with his wife and children.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Gagle; mom, Gloria Gagle; children, Trenton Gagle, Trevor Gagle, and Sofie Gagle; brother, Jay Gagle; mother and father-in-law, Bobbie and Toby Langley; sister-in-law, Allison Langley and Ricky Espinoza; brothers-in-law, Chad Koon, Chris Langley, and Tod Langley; 14 nieces and nephews; and 4 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Gagle and brother, Josh Gagle.
Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
