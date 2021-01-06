Aaron Joshua Lawrence, 39, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on January 2, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1982 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of James Kevin and Diana (McClain) Lawrence.
Aaron enjoyed playing his guitars, writing and recording music. He worked at Chrysler Kokomo Transmission Plant.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Diana Lawrence of Kokomo, IN; sister, Rachel McClain of Kokomo, IN; brothers, Rick Kenworthy and Mike Kenworthy (Heather); three nephews, one niece and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com