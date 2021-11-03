Northwestern’s Mullens commits to IUK

A dandy on the diamond for the Northwestern Tigers is staying local after his final season, committing to the IU Kokomo Cougars and new head coach Drew Brantley.

Tate Mullens has always had a dream of playing college baseball. Now, that dream is a reality, but Mullens said even though he’s solidified his future on the field, he’s still hungrier than ever. IUK is a premier NAIA program with remarkable facilities, and Mullens didn’t see a reason to leave home.

“If the program had everything that I was wanting, I didn’t see a point in moving away. And I really liked what Coach Brantley was putting on the table,” Mullens said. “After talking with the pitching coaches and going for a visit, I decided it was probably my best fit.”

The right-handed pitcher is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, throwing an 88-mph fastball, according to Prep Baseball Report. The senior has recorded 36 career strikeouts as a Tiger so far, with a 5.10 ERA and .280 career batting average.

He had a career year at the plate last season, though, with a .324 average. Mullens has 21 career RBI and two home runs so far at Northwestern, but he’s primed for a big season in his final year.

Though he admitted his motivation to be great was driven by wanting to be a college baseball player, he said he’s now more focused than ever. He hasn’t accomplished anything as a college player yet, and said he’s excited to compete for a starting role on the Cougars. But he has a full season left he isn’t overlooking.

A big bonus at IUK is playing at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The field is as good as fans or players will see at the NAIA level, he said, and it didn’t hurt that it was included in the deal. Mullens has played there in tournaments growing up, and he couldn’t get enough of it.

“Especially when I was younger and we were playing on those fields, you always thought, ‘Wow, imagine getting to play here every day.’ The field is amazing. You can’t get any better than [Kokomo Municipal Stadium]. For an NAIA team, it’s as much as you could ever ask for,” Mullens said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In his senior season, Mullens said the Tigers obviously want to bring home another sectional trophy, but also want to add more wins to their record. The Tigers barely scraped .500 last season, finishing 14-14 and struggling on the road.

The Tigers believe they’re better than the record indicated last season, and with nearly everyone returning, there are sophomores ready to step up and upperclassmen ready to lead, he said.

“We have almost our entire team returning. It should be something exciting to watch,” Mullens said.

The competitive environment across all sports at Northwestern sets the stage for a winning culture for all teams, Mullens said, and the players buy into the coaches’ high expectations. It’s not an easy place to leave, and Mullens will soak in his last dance with his teammates in the spring and summer and enjoy his final year of high school until it’s game time.

His dream of playing college ball is innate, but also inspired by idols Mullens watched come out of Kokomo as he was growing up. He would watch local legend T.J. Weir play, hoping to one day be in his shoes.

“Tim and T.J. Weir, they both have got me to where I am, honestly. I took lessons from T.J. from ages 9 to 14, and once I started going to him, it was just a mindset switch. I was focused on getting to the next level. There was no more just playing high school baseball, it was getting to college baseball,” Mullens said. “T.J. was definitely my biggest inspiration, as far as progressing into college.”

Now, he’s made it and he’s a college player. He said he’s a little overwhelmed by that fact but knows it’s a product of all his hard work.

He’s relieved of all the pressure that comes from searching, but a new fire was lit in Mullens; a drive to become a college starter and impact player.

“I have more motivation now than I did before. Now it’s all about earning that starting spot when I get there,” he said.