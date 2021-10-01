Four years and four months ago, Gwen Flora – by her own admission – had been for the past 23 years of her career “leading the jet-set life” as a Phoenix, Arizona based construction manager at Brown and Caldwell. Now she’s working “24/7” during this three-month harvest season as a corn and soybean farmer on her multimillion-dollar, 3,000-acre Delphi farm as president of The Flora Group.

It’s been a night and day transition; a career sea change, a jolt and adjustment.

“It’s a different lifestyle than I was used to,” Flora admits. “I’ve always lived my adult life in the heart of the sixth largest city in the United States, right in downtown Phoenix. I’m used to having everything you can possibly think of right around you, and now I live in the middle of the country. I miss the city and the weather, but there’s nice things about living in the country as well. Here in Indiana, everyone is so helpful and nice. The whole community has offered support through this transition I’ve been going through.”

Arguably most helpful has been Mike Silver, the Kokomo Grain Company’s coach, counselor and popular voice of Indiana farming in this region, who talks with Flora every Monday, at least, to “discuss marketing decisions and how to recognize and seize opportunities in the marketplace.” She is “doing an excellent job” opines Silver. “They’ve had to learn a lot in a short period of time.”

When her father, Tom Flora, died unexpectedly on Memorial Day 2017 at 68 years old, Gwen fulfilled the promise she’d made to him. “I had always told him that if anything happened, I would come back and take care [of the farm],” says Flora, who grew up on the Delphi family farm before attending Ball State, and then earning a master’s degree from Arizona State.

And she has done just that because all the essential skill sets she had been developing for more than 20 years in her previous industry surprisingly transferred over into the agribusiness. She just had to learn the language and the people and the protocol.

“I was a regional manager for an engineering firm for their construction management division. So my weeks, before I moved back here, consisted of flying or driving around California and Arizona meeting with high level officials in different cities, getting work, managing people, and fixing problems. [Now] instead of jumping on a plane, I’m walking across my yard from my house to my shop. The people are different that I’m working with today, because I was working with a lot of engineers and city planners on big projects. Although it sounds completely different, there are so many skill sets that transition exactly into what I do here, which is manage people, manage budgets, work contracts with different vendors to buy stuff and to sell our products.”

“Gwen is a great person to work with,” adds Silver, the Kokomo Grain Company’s farming expert. “I knew her late father, Tom, well. [The Flora Group] are continuing his legacy.”

Yet, what intrigued me most about Gwen Flora’s story is that she is crafting and creating her own legacy. The Flora Group is said to be the first and only all-female owners of a first class, prosperous agribusiness in this Indiana area.

Gwen Flora - and her two sisters - are trailblazing female farmers! That’s why I’ve dubbed them The Girls Farm.

“There are three of us girls on the farm equally, so when people talk about the farm, they’ll say, ‘How are the girls doing,’ and it’s kind of funny to hear a farm referred to as that,” Flora laughs during our interview. “There’s probably not many farms owned by three women. It is really unique. There are a lot of farms with women farming with their husbands; women that have inherited with their brothers or family members, and there are two women in this area that are the president of the company like I am, but most of the time it’s not just women that are the owners of the farm.”

“This is far from commonplace,” Silver tells me. “It breaks the paradigm.”

Gwen’s younger sister, Becky, is California-based but devotes 60% of her time as their business consultant and financial planner. The other sister, Chris, lives in Fishers and is a silent partner. Cousin Randi is also a major player in the success of the farm. Gwen, however, is all in – awake at 4 a.m. and working until 11 p.m.

“I am the face of the farm; I am the in-person owner,” when I asked about her role. “I run the daily operations. I’ve got a million different hats.”

And that has been the case in each of her careers as a female leader and executive in both corporate America and farm management. That’s why I posed the question: Aren’t you a leading lady regarding the example you set as to who you are and what you are doing for the women’s movement throughout America?

Read her riveting and revealing reply:

“I don’t think that my gender has any reference on how well I can do my job or not,” replies Flora, a prized Delphi Opera House volunteer where we first met. “I grew up a daddy’s girl. I was the boy he never had, and tomboyish. I chose a career to be in construction management, and I never wanted to be treated any different that any of the guys, for better or for worse. All the guys that work for me will tell you that I am out there getting dirty, getting sweaty. I am physically not as strong as a man, but besides that there’s no difference. Everyone has a brain, and that is what my benefit to this farm mostly is; my ability to make decisions and manage people and work hard. You don’t have to be a girl or a guy to do that. My [career] interests were the same kind of interests that most guys have. I would go nuts putting on high heels and pantyhose every day.”