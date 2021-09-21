Low uptake in required vaccinations for children

Amid COVID-19 vaccine controversy, kids are missing some very important milestones.

Eric O’Banion, a pediatrician at Community Health Network, said children are not getting required vaccines against diseases like measles, mumps and polio. He said this is causing concerns about outbreaks of diseases that kids are usually protected against.

“We certainly haven’t seen it, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t come,” O’Banion said. “What’s the critical mass? We won’t know that in our area until we hit it. That’s why it’s important to try to keep everyone vaccinated so we don’t drop down below that threshold. For each disease and each vaccine, that threshold is going to be different. That’s why we try to be vigilant.”

O’Banion likes to divide kids into four groups when discussing vaccination schedules: young children from newborns to 18 months old, kindergarten kids between 4 and 6 years old, preteens in sixth grade, and high schoolers.

He said young children are the “meat and potatoes” when it comes to vaccinating kids, but missing out on important vaccinations creates unique challenges for each age group.

“With the exception of smallpox, which we got rid of a while back, we’re only keeping [diseases] at bay. We’re not putting things away, so the moment you turn around they’re going to pop back up,” O’Banion said. “It’s like playing whack-a-mole.”

The local chapter of Mom’s for Liberty has questioned the safety of the COVID vaccine, but Jennifer Sylvester, a family medicine specialist, said the group is not against children having their regular vaccinations.

“We do believe that every parent has the right to choose what they feel is safe and effective for their child, but we absolutely are not anti-vaccine,” Sylvester said. “We just want our children to be safe.”

The COVID vaccine is not one of the required vaccinations for children and is not approved for children under 12 years old. O’Banion said he wants to be clear that no required vaccinations for children, flu shots, or any other non-COVID vaccines will include COVID vaccinations.

Sylvester said it’s important for parents to feel comfortable about their children’s vaccinations.

“I think that being well informed and inquiring, even looking at the injection before it goes in, is imperative, and there should be informed consent for any vaccine,” Sylvester said. “If there’s any situation where somebody tries to be misleading, that would be a lawsuit.”

O’Banion suggests that anyone with concerns about vaccinations speak with their doctor. He admits that even the best vaccines are not perfect, but said they are the best way to protect ourselves from these diseases. He also said the FDA has rigorous testing for vaccines, so parents can be certain approved vaccines have met stringent safety requirements.

“I think that people tend to forget how bad the diseases are. People don’t know how bad polio is. Polio is a horrible, horrible, devastating disease. Or pertussis. Watching a child or adult with pertussis is absolutely horrible. It’s miserable to see those individuals,” O’Banion said. “Not knowing how bad it is, I think, is part of this. Thinking that the cure is worse than the disease is kind of misguided.”