UAW 685 Women’s Committee raises awareness of women’s issues

The UAW 685 Women’s Committee is to thank for returning annual events to benefit breast cancer research and awareness.

In 2015, the committee brought back a breast cancer awareness walk after the city had gone four years without one. In the years since, the event has raised tens of thousands of dollars for breast cancer research. Tammy Mohr, chair of the UAW 685 Women’s Committee, said the event has been such a success because of how personal it is to so many families.

“From the very first year, the event just exploded, and every year more people are coming on board. It’s because one out of eight women has breast cancer. That’s why. It’s hitting every family, so when it’s a personal thing, people get involved,” said Mohr during a previous year’s event.

The first six years, the walk was held in conjunction with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation. The proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society to fund breakthrough research for breast cancer and provide 24/7 support for breast cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.

The walks have been held each fall in Foster Park and Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Last year, however, the committee was unable to put on a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk due to the pandemic and instead held a benefit concert in Foster Park to raise money for Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo’s new cancer center.

Mohr wasn’t sure what to expect in terms of fund raising since it was held amid a pandemic, but the giving exceeded her expectations. Nearly $16,000 was raised.

“I thought maybe we’d only raise $10,000 due to the fact of not having the walk, but everybody was so giving. Some people had already given to the (St. Vincent) Foundation, but you know, they’ve always helped. So they went ahead and donated a little more in our name because they wanted to support labor and breast cancer,” Mohr said. “They knew that women would also be treated for breast cancer at the center, so since we were asking, they just went ahead and gave their regular donation.”

The concert featured Money Shot Tucker and Southern Rock Authority. There was a car show, beer garden, and food vendors.

In addition to fund raising for breast cancer, the women’s committee also focuses on helping women year-round. The committee usually puts on a Go Red for Women event in February to raise awareness of heart disease in women, though one was unable to be held this year due to COVID.

The committee also regularly assists women and children at the local shelters. That’s a cause, Mohr said, that’s close to the committee members’ hearts.

“That’s always going to be close to our hearts because it’s about women, so we’re always doing a lot of different things helping them,” she said.

Earlier this month, the committee distributed goodie bags to a women’s shelter in Kokomo to “let them know that we’re thinking of them and their children in this hard time during Valentine’s Day.”

After being named the committee chair at the end of last year, Mohr is looking forward to seeing how big of an impact the UAW 685 Women’s Committee can have this year.