choir

CHAMPS — The Northwestern girls’ ensemble won a gold medal at the state solo and ensemble late last month. In total, there were 25 entries, 23 gold ratings, and 68 students involved for the Tigers, all school records for Northwestern. (Back row left to right) Haley Jones, Stephanie Edwards, Ainsley Hall, Dominique Beaty, Mia Owens, Abby Kanable, and Ryleigh Grant (Front row left to right) Kaylee Riese, Natasha Mosier, Julia Murphy, Jordyn Anthony, and Lynn Smith