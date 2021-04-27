Webefest lineup announced for Summer Concert Series

The City of Kokomo today announced the addition of JD McPherson & special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan to the lineup of the 2021 free admission summer concert series at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion at Foster Park in downtown Kokomo.

These "genre-bending" artists will headline the annual Weberfest on July 10, joining a lineup of jazz, rock, classical, and adult contemporary performances that kick off in June and continue through September.

Known for his highly-resonant voice and vintage-inspired sound that nods to '40s R&B and '50s rock & roll, JD McPherson initially broke through with his 2010 single "North Side Gal" off his debut “Signs & Signifiers.”

Pairing with bassist/producer Jimmy Sutton, he quickly built a strong following and drew critical praise for his soulful analog aesthetic. Subsequent albums, like 2015's “Let the Good Times Roll” and 2017's “Undivided Heart & Soul,” continued to find McPherson building upon his old-school passions while showcasing collaborations with contemporaries like Lucius, Dan Auerbach, and Nicole Atkins.

Aaron Lee Tasjan joins the Weberfest excitement, bringing his blazing guitar work, first-rate song crafting, and witty storytelling to the stage.

The shows are general admission seating and are free to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for each evening.

2021 KOKOMO SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP:

Saturday, June 12 – Carver Center Summer Celebration featuring Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, Dirty Dozen Brass Band is recognized worldwide as an unstoppable musical machine. They have been featured guests both in the studio and onstage with artists including Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Modest Mouse, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Crowes, and many others. For more information, visit www.dirtydozenbrassband.com.

Saturday, June 26 – HOGfest featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. For 45 years Max Weinberg has held the drum chair behind Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band, playing before millions around the world. He expanded his role as band leader and resident music historian while anchoring the house band for Late Night with Conan O’Brien for 17 years. Max Weinberg’s Jukebox comes armed with an unlimited repertoire of classic songs, engaging the audience in a truly interactive concert experience. Max is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For more information, visit www.maxweinberg.com.

July 1, 2 & 3 – The Haynes Apperson Festival. Full details and lineup for this year’s event will be announced soon.

Saturday, July 24 – Rhumfest. Artists for this event are TBA but are bound to feature Kokomo area favorites from solo artists to bands. The event will also include favorite past and present musicians out of the Rhum Academy. The event is set to start at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14 – Fireman’s / Jeep Rally featuring Nashville’s Finest. Nashville’s Finest combines two new up-and-coming Nashville bands (Zeona Road and The GD Saints) with established recording and touring musicians who have played with some of the world’s biggest acts.

Saturday, Aug. 21 – My Sinatra with The Kokomo Symphony. Cary Hoffman turns his celebrated PBS special into a biographical, often hilarious, and poignant one-man musical play about his love and idolization for his hero Frank Sinatra. Hoffman captivates the audience with his intimate journey of what it was like growing up fatherless with three musician uncles, who played on some of Sinatra’s greatest recordings, turning Sinatra into a fantasy father. Hoffman authentically sings Sinatra, creating a musical score about his lifelong obsession. For more information, visit www.mysinatra.com.

Saturday, Sept. 18 – Summer’s End featuring Monsters of Yacht. Featuring classic 70’s and 80’s yacht rock hits, Monsters of Yacht deliver rocking recreations of songs by artists like Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and more. They have the skills and attitude needed to pay tribute to the artists of the yacht rock genre with a powerful live show featuring accurate vocals and performances of the classic yacht rock songs. For more information, visit www.monstersofyacht.com.

Visit http://kokomosummerseries.com for more information on the series overall. All dates and acts subject to change without notice.