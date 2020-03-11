United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties is temporarily suspending in-person walk-in services in response to COVID-19 concerns.
While the service is suspended, the nonprofit will continue serving the community via phone, text, and digital platforms. The in-person suspension includes the free Tax Prep drop-off service to taxpayers not currently in queue. Taxpayers still can prepare their returns for free by visiting www.myfreetaxes.com.
“We take our responsibility to provide services to community members in need very seriously. The board and staff of the organization have made many changes to our community services delivery model in the last few years to allow us to be nimble enough to continue providing these important services while taking public health precautions at the same time,” said Abbie Smith, President & CEO of United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties.
Community members in Tipton and Howard Counties may access United Way services through www.searchunitedwaytiptoncounty.org, www.searchunitedwayhowardcounty.org, texting ACCESS to 85511, by calling at 765-457-4357, and by following its social media accounts across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
United Way also actively is updating its community resources database with COVID-19 related information. United Way encourages community members to follow its social media accounts and check the above websites for the latest updates.