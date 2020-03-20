Working with an array of nonprofits, donors, and volunteers across its two-county footprint, United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties is launching an emergency fund-raising effort in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties, the Howard County Board of Commissioners, Tipton County Board of Commissioners, and social service partners working to ensure the community’s most vulnerable families have the support they need to weather the short- and long-term impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
“This fund will allow United Way to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations that are offering emergency relief to families and individuals in need and working with unbudgeted expenses related to COVID-19,” said Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.
As the pandemic unfolds, United Way is partnering with nonprofits to make sure supports are in place to help struggling families who are being hit the hardest right now.
“United Way has a strong history in Howard and Tipton counties of stepping up when our citizens are in need. We know, on a normal day, that nearly 50% of our residents struggle to make ends meet. Add in a pandemic and business closures, and we know our most vulnerable citizens are even more at risk. We want to do everything possible to ensure our hardest hit families come through on the other side,” said Abbie Smith, president of United Way.
Smith said nearly one-fourth of area households are ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, and Employed), a term United Way uses to describe the demographic they serve. These households make just a little too much to qualify for public assistance but not enough to fully meet their basic budget, let alone set aside any savings for a safety net when crises hit.
“We know these challenges can feel overwhelming. If you are in need of assistance, please call 765-457-HELP or text ACCESS to 85511. We are fortunate to be part of a community where people come together to help each other. We will get through this one day at a time,” said Jim Mullins, Tipton County Commissioner.
Donations can be made securely at unitedwayhoco.org, by calling 765-457-HELP (4357), or by mailing a check to 210 W Walnut St, Kokomo, IN 46901.