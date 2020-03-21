Two arrested for burglary of Stor-It-Mini-Warehouse

Two people have been arrested after two storage units at Stor-It-Mini-Warehouse were broken into, and items were stolen.
Yesterday morning, officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to Stor-It Mini-Warehouse, 1801 E. North St., in regards to a burglary. Officers determined there were two storage units broken into with items missing. Investigators were able to obtain video footage from the facility and observed a suspect vehicle.
Investigators located the suspect vehicle in the 2500 block of North Jay Street. A search warrant for a residence was obtained and executed. During this investigation multiple pieces of stolen electronic equipment were recovered. The following individuals were arrested as a result of this investigation:
Joshua Adcock, 41, Kokomo
• Burglary, a Level 5 felony
• Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony
Amber Mayhew-Adcock, 39, Kokomo
• Theft, a Level 6 felony
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Erik Fogg at 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.