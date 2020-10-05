Today is last day to register to vote

Today is the last day to register to vote in Indiana.

Those looking to register to vote in-person may visit the Voter Registration Office at 104 N. Buckeye St., Room 116, in the Howard County Courthouse. You also may turn in your application to the office. The application can be downloaded here. In-person registration ends at 4 p.m. today. If you wish to send your application by mail, it must be postmarked with today’s date.

To register to vote online, visit www.indianavoters.com. Additional information such as polling locations, candidates on ballots, and voting status is also available through the website.

To register, you must be a United States citizen, 18 years or older, not currently incarcerated, and a resident in your respective precinct for at least 30 days before Election Day (Nov. 3).

Residents must have a valid Indiana driver’s license or state-issued identification to be able to register.

Early voting and Election Day

Early voting will begin on Oct. 6. Initially it only will be held only at the Howard County Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Oct. 6 to 9, then Oct. 13 to 30. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Oct. 24, more early voting locations will open. These are Indiana Wesleyan, Carver Community Center, Russiaville Lions Club, the Greentown Lions Club, Titan Annex, UAW Local 685, and Shiloh Methodist Church. The hours for these locations are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting will be held at these locations from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.

On Nov. 3, Election Day, more locations will begin voting operations. Along with the ones listed above, First Assembly of God Church, Good Shepherd Church, Kokomo High School, Maple Crest Middle School, Northview Church, Senior Citizens Center, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, and Ivy Tech will be open. Voting hours on Nov. 3 are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To contact the Voter Registration Office, call 765-456-2219.