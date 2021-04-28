Tire and custom wheel retailer coming to Kokomo

A new tire retailer is setting up shop in Kokomo and bringing with it a different way to pay for tires.

RNR Tire Express, a tire and custom wheel retail store, is set to open on May 21 at 1832 E. Markland Ave. in front of Walmart. One of the more appealing aspects about the store, said marketing manager Amy Kidd, is the affordability of the products and the fact that customers can make payments. Purchasing a new set of tires, she said, can come with as little as $20 down for an initial payment.

“We’ll be able to help a lot of different people … Years ago, I was a single mom, and I only replaced my tires with used tires only when they blew, which wasn’t safe,” Kidd said. “And I was driving my child with these unsafe tires, and that’s how I lived for many years because I couldn’t afford to go buy new tires. I couldn’t afford four new tires or anything like that. I just had to do what I had to do to get by.”

RNR Tire Express changed that by allowing customers more affordable payment options. Since then, Kidd said she has heard similar testimonies like hers from customers.

One payment program allows customers to pay for tires and wheels in weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly installments, while another offers six months same as cash where buyers can take up to 180 days to pay for their products.

The opening of RNR Tire Express in Kokomo will mark the store’s fourth Indiana location, and the 6,000-square-foot facility will offer a selection of new and previously-used merchandise, as well as free installations and nitrogen to air up tires.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The retailer offers every major brand in the custom wheel and tire industry, Kidd said, both new and lightly used, including Cavallo, Advanti, and ICW Racing.

According to Kidd, the store will create 15 new jobs between service and sales staff. Along with tire sales, RNR Tire Express offers alignments, flat tire repair, tire rotations and balancing, brake caliper painting, and wheel balance.

The company was founded in 2000 by “rent-to-own” veteran Larry Sutton, according to Kidd and, since then, has grown to almost 100 locations in 22 states. Over the past 29 months, RNR Tire Express has opened a new location every month.

Along with the Kokomo location, RNR Tire Express operates stores in Muncie, Anderson, Franklin, and Columbus.

Kidd hopes the success that’s been shown at other locations will continue in Kokomo.

“At RNR, we emphasize serving each customer and listening intently to find out what they need,” said Kidd. “We make sure to take the time and effort to ensure every family who comes through our doors leaves with a safe set of tires without needing a credit check. With this location, we are excited to continue engaging with and making a difference in the Kokomo community through charity events and tire giveaways.”