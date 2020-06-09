Tin Man to reopen as Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the independent craft beer movement in Indiana, is partnering with Tin Man, and the brewery will reopen as a Sun King Tap Room & Brewery, a small batch craft brewery and taproom, in July.

Sun King will take a minority ownership position in Kokomo Brewing Company, DBA Tin Man, and owner Amanda Lewton will continue to manage day-to-day and overall business operations. Sun King will oversee the brewing program and aid in recipe development and brewing operations, as well as provide operational, marketing, and logistical support.

Sun King Kokomo customers will be able to taste and purchase a wide variety of Sun King’s core, seasonal and specialty beers, along with small-batch beers brewed at the on-site brewery. Carryout cans, growlers, and kegs also will be available for purchase. The entire facility will be family-friendly for all ages and dogs, with the exception of the bar areas. Games and activities will be located inside and on the patio.

“We are very excited to align with Sun King who shares our values and focus on community,” said Lewton. “They have always been a great resource within the industry, and our team can’t wait to tap into their experience to create our own special Sun King beers called Kokomo Small Batch. We will make some cosmetic changes inside our taproom and look forward to this new journey and continuing to serve our loyal customers.”

Sun King has been awarded with a variety of national and international medals for producing specialty and unique brews like Getting By On Central Time, Eis Nine, Midnight Choir, and Gran Muckle – all of which took home medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2019. The Sun King Kokomo brewery will focus on developing handcrafted, distinctive specialty beers that continue to experiment with different ingredients, styles, and methods.

“Amanda and the team at Kokomo Brewing Company have created a great community and guest experience, and made some great beers over the years,” said Clay Robinson, founder of Sun King Brewery. “We are excited to invest in their growth and collaborate with their team to help create new beers and expand Sun King’s presence in Indiana.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Company is an independently owned Indiana brewery with four taprooms in the Indianapolis metro area. Conceived by two professional brewers, Dave Colt and Clay Robinson, and started with the help of family and friends, Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009.

Over the years, Sun King has grown to become one of Indiana’s best-selling and most award-winning breweries. Currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Florida, as well as Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, Sun King is a leader in the independent craft beer movement. Sun King’s brewers handcraft core, seasonal, and specialty beers that have been awarded with dozens of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers, and the Indiana Brewers Cup competitions.

Visit www.sunkingbrewing.com for more information. Sun King Brewery is also on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.