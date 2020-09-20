Three die in crash during Glenndale Days

A plane crash that occurred earlier today and killed three happened during the annual Glenndale Days at Glenndale Airport.
According to a volunteer at the event, a pilot was giving a ride to three boys, who were part of the Flying Squirrels youth organization. As the plane was coming in to land, it struck a pole for unknown reasons and went down.
According to the volunteer, three of the four onboard died, two of whom were brothers. One of the boys survived, according to the volunteer.
This story is ongoing, and updates will be posted as information becomes available.