The morals to Aesop's Fables are good life lessons

In the process of deciding which books in our house should be kept and which should be given to a worthy cause, a copy of Aesop’s Fables appeared.

On the cover were inviting words indicating the contents were “complete and unabridged” and that the book had “larger type for easy reading.” Because I usually skim the end of a new book to decide if it would be a good one to read, these pages created an immediate interest in Aesop. Some scholars say Aesop never existed. Others indicate he was a slave in the sixth century B.C., told his stories to a king, and was granted his freedom because he spoke wisely and was quite entertaining.

When I began reading the 81 fables, it was amazing to discover how often mother shared the moral at the end of each fable. She used Aesop’s stories to teach my brothers and me about life.

“Don’t bite the hand that feeds you!” was often heard because mother stressed that idea. If people did something nice for us, we were to thank them in such a manner that they realized we really appreciated their thoughtfulness.

Especially before a birthday and Christmas, we heard, “Do not count your chickens before they are hatched.” That caused us not to count on the gift we’d like because we might not receive it and we should be happy to receive anything.

“United we stand; divided we fall” was often heard at election time. That thought was never taken seriously in younger years, but for the elderly today, it is. A major problem in America today is that we are divided when we should be united. Whenever I’d race through a responsibility and do it halfway correctly, mother was right there with, “Slow and steady wins the race.” That moral would often come to mind when something had to be redone to make it correct. “Don’t believe all you hear” was mother’s response when I shared some news that may or may not have been true. She was not a person who repeated gossip and wanted my brothers and me to do likewise.

Although I’d never heard this before, when I left home for college, mother wanted to be sure I knew, “You are judged by the company you keep.” In one week I learned only to sleep in my dorm room. The roommates who drank and smoked flunked the first semester, and that problem was solved.

Mother always sensed when I wasn’t happy with the way the world was going. That’s when she’d say, “There is always someone worse off than yourself.” It took years for me to realize this, but now I know how true this actually is.

Every night my husband and I are thankful for another day even though our lives are no longer as carefree or simple as they were a few years ago. The following morning we look forward to a new day because we know there are many people who need to be helped, and there are ways we can do this, even if we are old.