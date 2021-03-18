Subjects from morning death investigation ID'd

The Howard County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the subjects involved in a death investigation from this morning in Greentown.
The subjects were identified as Aimee Romero, 43, of Greentown and Richard "Chase" Romero, 51, of Greentown.
This morning around 9:30, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 7500 block East 300 South for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies located two subjects who appeared to be deceased. Paramedics from Community Howard Regional Health and Greentown Fire Department were requested. Upon the arrival of the medics, the subjects were pronounced deceased, and the coroner's office was requested.
Autopsies are being scheduled under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office, and the case remains an active investigation.