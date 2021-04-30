State VFW commander honored at Post 1152

The State Veteran of Foreign Wars commander was honored for his service earlier this month by Kokomo and state officials.
David Capshaw, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired Kokomo Fire Department firefighter, was awarded the Key to the City by Mayor Tyler Moore and with a special resolution by District 30 State Representative Mike Karickhoff on April 17 at the local VFW Post 1152. Capshaw was honored in front of a crowd of former state commanders, presidents, national officers, and other VFW officials from around the state.
“It is just like everyone else, because of COVID, it has been a rough year, and these two are no exceptions,” Post 1152 Commander John Meeks said. “But we just wanted it to be a special night for Dave and Anna Mauk (state VFW Auxiliary president), and I believe that we got that done. We had a great turnout. Everyone seemed to have a lot of fun, and as she always does, Carol (Wills) from Hawg Heaven provided us with another fantastic meal. But Dave got the recognition that he deserved ... It was just great, and I could not be more proud of our members and this Post.”