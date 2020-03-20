Ascension St. Vincent updated its temporary visitor restrictions at all hospitals across the state to limit the spread of viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. No visitors will be allowed.
Given the rapidly-evolving situation related to COVID-19, the following visitor restrictions are now in effect. They apply to all Ascension St. Vincent hospitals in Indiana to limit the risk of exposure for visitors, patients, caregivers, and employees.
No visitors will be allowed. Exceptions may be made for one visitor for the areas listed below. All visitors must be at least 18 years of age, unless they are an emancipated minor, the parent of a patient or other case-by-case exceptions.
- Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
- Labor and Delivery
- Emergency Departments
- Surgery
- End-of-life and other compassionate situations
"This temporary restriction will assist in limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ensuring that we are best equipped to provide exceptional care to our patients. We will continue to monitor state and national recommendations and lift these restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so," read a release from Ascension St. Vincent.