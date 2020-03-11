In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union temporarily is encouraging its members to use alternative banking channels that are not in-person.
These channels include online banking through Solidarity's mobile app with mobile deposit features; the MoneyLine, which offers telephone transaction automated services; its free ATMS available locally and worldwide; via telephone during regular business hours; or through secure messaging available with the online banking portal.
"Solidarity wants you to know that we continue to monitor the situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and are taking every precaution possible to keep our office locations clean and disinfected," read an email that was sent to members. "Our main concern is the health, safety, and well-being of our members and employees. Communication to our staff regarding the best practices in this situation have been discussed. As your credit union, we are working to provide uninterrupted service to our members."
Currently both office locations are open and operating under normal conditions during regular business hours.
"We take pride in serving our members and appreciate you. We want to take every precaution to make sure it's in a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for understanding," the email stated.