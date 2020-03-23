The Soil and Water Conservation District has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Spring Plant and Tree Sale.
Those who have placed an order in advance will be receiving a refund check.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and truly appreciate your support of our plant/tree sale program. With the every-changing COVID-19 situation, the board of supervisors felt it best to not continue the sale. Our number-one priority is keeping our customers safe," read a statement from the organization. "We plan to continue the sale in 2021 and encourage you to order again. Look for the bright green forms in January of 2021.