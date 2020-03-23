Water

The Soil and Water Conservation District has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Spring Plant and Tree Sale.

Those who have placed an order in advance will be receiving a refund check.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and truly appreciate your support of our plant/tree sale program. With the every-changing COVID-19 situation, the board of supervisors felt it best to not continue the sale. Our number-one priority is keeping our customers safe," read a statement from the organization. "We plan to continue the sale in 2021 and encourage you to order again. Look for the bright green forms in January of 2021.

