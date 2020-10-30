Slew of Halloween events scheduled for Saturday

Businesses and organizations in the community are set to make Saturday sweet with several Halloween events. Here's a list of events scheduled for tomorrow, Oct. 31:

Personalized Halloween Makeup

Local artist Daisy is offering in-person Halloween makeup applications at the Greentown Public Library from 3 to 5 p.m. This is a free event, but participants need to register in advance at 765-628-3534.

Westside Baptist October Fest

Westside Baptist Church, located at 3330 W. Boulevard, is having a drive-thru October Fest from 5 to 7 p.m.

Country Club Trick-or-Treat

The Kokomo County Club, located at 1801 County Club Drive, is having drive-thru trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m.

First Nazarene Trunk-or-Treat

Kokomo First Nazarene’s Trunk-or-Treat takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 2734 S. Washington St. All families with children are welcome. There will be decorated trunks, lots of candy, giveaways, a Bible adventure walk, and more. All children must attend with an adult. For more information, go to www.kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.

Community First Bank Trick-or-Treat

Community First Bank of Indiana will be handing out pre-packaged bags of candy to kids who visit the lobby or drive thru of any branch through Oct. 31. Both customers and non-customers are invited to stop by in costume during operating hours. Please plan for trick-or-treaters and chaperones to wear a mask, maintain social distancing by utilizing the floor markers, and respect all guidelines from local officials.

Pumpkin painting at KHCPL South

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will have pumpkins and paints available, while supplies last, for preschoolers through fifth-graders to use outside to decorate pumpkins. Families should wear masks and social distance. Join us for Pumpkin Painting outside from 10 to 11 a.m. at KHCPL South.

Pumpkin Painting at KHCPL Russiaville

Weather-permitting, free pumpkins and paints will be available for preschoolers through fifth-graders by the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville so you can decorate pumpkins, while supplies last. Join us from 10 to 11 a.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Halloween Fun Fest

The inaugural Halloween Fun Fest will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Russiaville Police Department, 205 E. Kinsey Drive. There will be candy, cocoa, snacks, face painting, and free activities.

Solidarity Community FCU Trunk-or-Treat

Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union is having trunk-or-treating at its main branch, 201 E. Southway Boulevard, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Candy Caper at KHCPL Russiaville

Celebrate Halloween at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. Put on your costume and stop by KHCPL Russiaville for a treat, while supplies last. Please wear a mask. Candy Caper will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

VFW Post 1152 Trunk or Treat

VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St. is having a trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. in the east parking lot. There will be packaged candy in treat bags. Bring the kids, and have fun.

Trinity Wesleyan Trunk-or-Treat

Trinity Wesleyan Church, located at 1128 S. Purdum St., is having a trunk or treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be packaged bags of candy and social distancing.

Family Worship Trick-or-Treat

Family Worship Center, located at 1149 E. Center Road, is having drive-thru trick-or-treating from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Drive-through and enjoy within the safety of your car!

Trick-or-treating hours for Howard County are 4 to 8 p.m.