Sheriff's dept., SWAT team swarm Baymont Inn

The Howard County Sheriff's Office and SWAT team have swarmed Baymont Inn & Suites on East Lincoln Road.
According to a reporter on the scene, hotel staff are calling for rooms to be evacuated. Hotel guest Alisha Hughes said she got a call from the front desk telling her to evacuate, but she was given no further details. She said she "heard a lot of banging."
A hotel employee said the sheriff's department was searching for a potential guest of the hotel who possibly was wanted for warrants.
This story is ongoing and is being updated as information becomes available.