Sheriff’s department investigating possible murder-suicide

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide.
Earlier this morning, authorities responded to a call in the 7500 block East 300 South in reference to two unconscious, unresponsive adults. Subsequently, the Howard County coroner’s office was requested to respond to the scene.
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said the case appeared to be possible murder-suicide but could not confirm any details regarding the investigation.
Asher said more information will be provided as the investigation continues.