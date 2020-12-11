Russiaville man dies in suspected tree-trimming accident

A Russiaville man is dead after authorities believe he died in a tree-trimming accident.
According to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence near the area of 600 West and S.R. 22 for a welfare check. There, they found an unconscious and unresponsive male suspended approximately 40 feet in the air from a bucket truck.
The male later was identified as William C. Lidy, 65, of Russiaville.
Lidy was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m. by Ascension St. Vincent's EMS, and the Howard County Coroner's Office was requested. The initial investigation indicated his deaths was the result of a tree-trimming accident.
An autopsy has been scheduled for this weekend at Community Howard Regional Health under the direction of the Howard County coroner.
Howard County Emergency Management and the Galveston Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The case remains under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff's Office and the Howard County Coroner's Office.