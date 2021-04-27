Royal Gregory

Royal Lester Gregory, 79 of Kokomo passed away on April 24, 2021 at his home. He was born on February 14, 1942 in Corbin, KY and raised by Earl and Juanita Houchell.
Royal worked for Chrysler for 30 years and retired in 2001 as a machine operator. He was a member of the UAW Local #685. Royal loved collecting guns, knives and was very passionate about hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife; Sandi Gregory of 33 years, daughter; Mindy and BJ Fleenor, sons; Ray Gregory, Scott and Tonya Gregory, Troy Gregory, sister Linda “Cub” and Carol Rogers, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Two special aunts Maggie Hart and Shirley Beckner.
Royal was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Brenda Ison and Glenda Houchell.
A special Thank You to Physio Care Hospice and his team Eric, Deb, Alex, Rick, Daisha and Covie.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 7 pm at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, Webster St. Chapel with Chaplain Rick Fay officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 5 pm till the start of services.