Republicans sweep local elections

Howard County once again is seeing red as area Republicans swept the competition.
Republican candidates for State House of Representatives, Howard County commissioner district two, and treasurer all saw victories tonight, and incumbents for each position once again are serving their terms.
For the House of Representatives, both Districts 30 and 38 saw victorious incumbents. District 30 representative Mike Karickhoff garnered 16,925 votes to Democratic opponent Dylan McHenry. District 38 incumbent Heath VanNatter swept opponent Tom Hedde, 9,473 votes to 3,848.
On the local level, incumbent district two incumbent Jack Dodd beat democrat challenger Rick Emery. Dodd earned 24,989 votes to Emery’s 14,076.
The county council at-large position saw republicans clinch all three spots. Incumbent council president Jim Papacek took 14,619 votes, Martha Lake earned 18,867 votes, and newcomer Daryl Maple earned 15,921 votes. Democratic challenger Warren Sims garnered 11,804 votes.
For county treasurer, incumbent Christie Branch won against challenger Ed Foster. Branch earned 26,729 votes to Foster’s 12,292.
The commissioner district three, auditor, surveyor, and coroner positions all ran unopposed. Jessica Secrease clinched the auditor position with 31,082 votes. Dave Duncan won the surveyor position with 31,017 votes. Incumbent district three commissioner Brad Bray retained his position with 30,723 votes.