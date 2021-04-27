Remembering Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard from his Kokomo days

The passing of basketball icon Bobby “Slick” Leonard earlier this month left a hole not only in the sports world but also a hole in the hearts of many who came to love him in Howard County before and after he became an Indiana legend.

The Hall of Fame coach, who was known best for his time with IU and the Indiana Pacers, died on April 13 at age 88 in Indianapolis, but he had strong ties to Kokomo. When he got the job as the coach in 1968 for the Pacers, he was working at Herff Jones in Kokomo. Those who got to know him spoke on the impact the athlete, coach, and mentor had on them.

“Slick, when he started out coaching the Pacers, was actually living in Kokomo when he got the job. He sold rings to the high school seniors and stuff, Herff Jones. So he lived in Kokomo, but he traveled all over,” said Jim “Jimbo” Rayl, a Kokomo native and family friend of Leonard.

According to Rayl, Leonard continued to commute for the first couple of years before he relocated. But in the meantime, Rayl said Leonard hung out with his father at the American Legion Golf Course where they played golf, drank beer, and bet on games.

It was unique to have a professional coach and his players living in Kokomo, Rayl said, and his impact on the organization went beyond coaching. Leonard also was instrumental in the Pacers being involved in the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. Leonard and his wife, Nancy, held telethons to help save the Pacers organization during that time, and the Pacers eventually were included with the Denver Nuggets, New York Nets, and San Antonio Spurs in joining the NBA.

Back in the day, the ABA had better players, according to Rayl, and the Pacers were in such a basketball-loved state that Leonard was adamant about helping them to be included in the merger. It was his effort that pushed the league over the edge in keeping the Pacers, while other teams, like the Kentucky Colonels, were left behind.

Rayl remembered Leonard back before he became a famed coach. He considered him a family friend who he’d known for many years. He remembered seeing him again more recently. In 2016, he was at First Farmer’s Bank (formerly First National Bank) with his kids, and Leonard was there to say hello.

“I don’t think half the people in Kokomo knew he even lived in Kokomo. He lived out by Taylor High School. He was just Bobby Leonard then; no one even knew who Slick Leonard was back then,” Rayl said. “There will be only one Slick Leonard. He left us with some great memories and was always a great friend to the Rayl family.”

Leonard long had been known for his basketball skills. He was born in Terre Haute in 1932 and played for IU. He was a two-time All-American and national champion for the Hoosiers in 1953 and the 10th pick in the 1954 NBA draft by the Baltimore Bullets. After a seven-year NBA career, Leonard came back to his roots in central Indiana and later extended his basketball career by coaching the Pacers for 12 seasons. He didn’t stop there, though, and later influenced audiences of all generations as a color commentator, most known for his “Boom baby!” signature line.

Another person Leonard impacted was former Kokomo resident Don Smith who met Leonard when he was working for Herff Jones. Central Indiana was his territory for the company, so he purchased a house in the City of Firsts.

Leonard was instrumental in helping Smith to become a skilled basketball player, and it all happened by chance.

One day, Leonard stopped into then-First National Bank where Smith’s grandfather was president, and his father was vice president. Leonard came in looking to talk about a loan, but the conversation quickly turned to basketball.

Smith was a sophomore at Kokomo High School and rode the bench for the junior varsity team at the school. Back then, competition to play on Kokomo’s basketball team was through the roof, Smith said, so he was happy to just be on the bench.

However, his father wanted to get him off of the bench, and if anyone could help, it was Leonard.

According to Smith, his father took Leonard to lunch and brought up the fact Smith was playing on the junior varsity team. He asked Leonard if he would go to one of the Kokomo games, watch Smith play, and give him a pointer or two.

Leonard agreed. He went to a game, and the scouting report was not good, Smith said. He needed work, and so his father actually paid Leonard $5 to go to the Smith house and coach his son up. This took place on Saturday afternoons for several weeks, Smith said, before the duo ventured to Pettit Park Elementary School’s gymnasium, which Smith’s father rented for the two to work on drills.

The change of location brought the price up to $10 a week, Smith said, but it was well worth the investment. This coaching went on for over two years. During that time, Smith went from a benchwarmer on JV to a full-time starter on varsity his junior and senior years.

“My affection for Bobby Leonard goes way, way back. He was instrumental not only in my basketball career but just taught me a lot of lessons in life about how he was a fierce competitor, taught mental toughness, never quit. He showed you ways to mentally and physically be better not only in basketball but how you apply those things in life,” Smith said. “No tears, no fears. It was just, you know, man up, find a way to overcome it, and I think he showed me and a lot of people how to do that.”

The next year, Smith went on to play basketball on a scholarship at Ball State University, and Leonard landed the Pacers job.

Another person who remembered Leonard from his Kokomo days was Dick Beck who graduated with Rayl's father, Jimmy Rayl, who played for the Pacers. Beck met Leonard in Kokomo many times.

“When Jim Rayl played for the Pacers, I would frequently go to the games with him. Bobby and I became friends through Jim during the time he lived in Kokomo and when he coached the ABA Pacers,” Beck said. “Bobby was always good-natured and thoughtful. I came home one day, and there was a sack of sweet corn and tomatoes on my front porch with a message that he had stopped by a farm stand and thought I might enjoy some fresh vegetables for summer, very thoughtful.”

Beck and Leonard were golfing buddies, he said. They would frequent the American Legion and engage in friendly wagering. One day, Leonard called Beck to see if he wanted to play, and he was quick to take him up on his offer.

With the side bets all in order, both Beck and Leonard were even going into the 16th hole.

“On 17, I hit a shot to about six feet from the hole to possibly go one up. I told him the pressure was on. He responded by saying the match wasn’t over yet, and he knocked his ball into the hole for a hole-in-one. He said, ‘Regs,’ which was a nickname he always called me by, ‘don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched,’” Beck said.

After Rayl and Leonard retired from the Pacers, Beck said the three of them would go to Peru High School’s gym and occasionally play basketball with then Peru Coach Bob Biddle and “some of his cronies.”

In typical Slick Leonard fashion, the very first time Beck saw him take a shot, it was nearly a half-courter that was right on the money.

“I remember the first time I ever saw Slick take a shot. He crossed the 10-second line, stopped, and took a two-hand set shot that swished through the net, and he said ‘Boom baby!’” Beck said. “He just wasn’t bigger than himself. He was always down to earth, always had a smile. He was just, in my opinion, a great guy.”

Beck managed Moore’s Pie Shop for many years before joining the PGA and working at American Legion for a long time. He’s been to 25 different Masters Tournaments as gallery personnel with his wife, Dotty, and met some of the greats like Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

It’s clear Leonard made his mark on the community, and now Kokomo mourns, like the rest of the state, the passing of the basketball titan Bobby “Slick” Leonard. His legacy lives on from the halls of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to the 17th hole of the American Legion Golf Course in Kokomo. Nobody said “Boom baby!” quite the same, and nobody ever will.

Leonard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.