Until further notice, Project Access will operate as a virtual clinic, providing services utilizing telemedicine video, telephone, email, and fax to help clients meet their healthcare needs.
Efficiently operating virtually will maintain the health and safety of those we serve and employ. According to a press release, staff asked the community to understand that they are working with "very limited staff and will assist to the best of our ability."
Outlined below are the three services Project Access will provide. All other services are suspended until further notice.
• City Block Grant: This is for Kokomo residents only. Premium payments for the Healthy Indiana Plan will be paid for up to one year. Clients will need to contact Project Access directly for further instructions on how to apply.
• Healthcare Navigation: Navigators will provide education about healthcare plans as well as help clients apply for the Healthy Indiana Plan, Presumptive Eligibility, or the Affordable Care Act Marketplace plans (certain criteria must be met for the Marketplace).
• Medication Assistance: Clients must have a current, valid prescription. Narcotics are NOT covered in either medication assistance program. Clients without insurance can apply for medication assistance in two ways:
1. Direct Assistance: this is for an immediate prescription need. Approval is at the discretion of the Executive Director. If approved, the prescription(s) will be filled at Herbst Pharmacy. This is a one-time assistance program.
2. Patient Assistance Program (PAP): This program is for long-term assistance. Acceptance into the program is based on the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the medication. Project Access does not make the decision.
Due to the special circumstances, the documents needed for the programs has changed. All programs must have the following documents:
1. State-issued photo identification – this must be current.
2. Social security card
3. Proof of Howard County residence
4. Last pay stub for all household members
5. The most recent tax return (i.e., 2018 if prior to April 15th, 2020)
6. Birth certificate or passport.
Clients need to email copies of these documents to complete their application(s) to either email address - pa.officemanager@projectaccesshoco.org orpa.director@projectaccesshoco.org.
Project Access can be reached at 765-854-0544. Those seeking assistance are asked to leave a detailed message, and the call will be returned.