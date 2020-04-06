Police seeking individual to speak to in connection with Beard murder

Kokomo police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man they wish to speak to in connection to the murder of Lashay Young Beard.
On Feb. 3, officers of the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to 703 S. Courtland Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim, who was identified as Beard, 25. Beard died from a single gunshot wound.
As a result of the investigation, KPD detectives obtained video surveillance from Walmart for the date of Feb. 2. Detectives wish to speak to the individual in the media image from Walmart. This individual was at Walmart on Feb. 2 at approximately 10:47 p.m. KPD is asking those who know the identity of this individual to contact KPD. It is believed he may be able to assist detectives with this investigation.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.