Police: Man arrested after amputating his dog’s leg

A Howard County man has been arrested after deputies say he cut off his dog’s leg in a botched attempt to amputate it at home.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alleged animal cruelty case involving a dog on Jan. 28. During the initial report, deputies were told that the dog’s owner, Randy E. Barrett, had cut the leg off of his dog in a botched attempt to amputate it at home.

According to a release from the Howard County Sheriff's Office, Barrett stated that in March 2020 his dog was struck by a vehicle and suffered extensive injuries. He said he took the dog to the veterinarian to receive treatment and that his dog, Royce, had to stay several days before coming home.

However, over the past several weeks, Barrett said one of Royce’s legs had developed gangrene and began to rot. He told investigators that he reached out to several veterinarians for help but that he did not have the money to take Royce in. This prompted him to begin researching how to amputate Royce’s leg himself.

Barrett said he performed this procedure at home on Jan. 26. Barrett stated to detectives that he “cleaned the leg with peroxide, shaved it, and rubbed it with alcohol” prior to cutting Royce’s leg off with a “new diamond blade Dremel tool.” Barrett stated he performed this operation without the use of anesthetics and that Royce “laid perfectly still and did not bark.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

On Jan. 28, Barrett took Royce to a veterinarian for treatment. Upon examination, the veterinarian described Royce’s leg as an “infected wound with a jagged cut bone.” The veterinarian was further told by Barrett that he used a heated piece of steel to cauterize the wound after amputating Royce’s leg.

The veterinarian stated that, by doing this, Royce undoubtedly was subjected to severe pain and discomfort. Further, by doing so, Barrett did not leave enough skin for the veterinarian to be able to close the wound, thus subjecting it to developing sepsis.

An arrest warrant was issued for Barrett for cruelty to an animal, a level 6 felony. Barrett was located today at a residence by Howard County Sheriff’s Office deputies and transported to the Howard County jail where he was further charged with resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.

The care and custody of Royce was turned over to the Kokomo Humane Society.