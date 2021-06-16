Police: ‘Disturbing trend’ of Juvenile incidents on the rise in Foster Park/Kokomo Beach area

Yesterday, a juvenile was shot at Kokomo Beach, and it’s not the first time police have seen crime among juveniles in this area.
According to a release from the Kokomo Police Department, officers recently have noticed a rise in incidents involving juveniles in the Foster Park/Kokomo Beach area. The department is continuing to ask parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children.
“As previously stated in our March 10, 2021 press release, we are continuing our call for all parents to help out our community by knowing where your children are, at all times, and to assist us by preventing them from engaging in illegal activities. Officers of Kokomo Police Department have noticed a disturbing trend with some of the most recent incidents. Many times, officers are not only encountering uncooperative juveniles but then are dealing with parents who are also uncooperative with the police.
According to the release, KPD has also spoken with Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann about the recent incidents.
“We are in agreement that, in moving forward, there will be zero-tolerance for any individual aiding, inducing, or participating in crimes within our parks, trails, or other public facilities. The Kokomo Police Department will continue to utilize all resources available to ensure the safety of our citizens, and all perpetrators will be met with the full prosecutorial powers of the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.
“The city of Kokomo, along with many private organizations and citizens, have spent countless hours revamping the parks, adding additional amenities, and growing our trail system. These facilities are used by the citizens of this community daily and no person should fear becoming involved in an incident. The Kokomo Police Department will continue to increase directed patrols within the City’s parks and public facilities, including but not limited to Foster Park and Kokomo Beach, as we intend to show perpetrators that crime within our community will not be tolerated. In addition, we are asking anyone who witnesses a criminal act or incident to contact police immediately.
“One of the cornerstones of a low crime rate in any community is having citizens who will not tolerate illegal activity. In working together, the Kokomo Police Department and the citizens of our community can overcome these issues,” the release read.
The shooting incident at Kokomo Beach remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Scott Purtee at 456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.