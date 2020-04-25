Police arrest 30-year-old Chicago man in Walmart shooting incident

A 30-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for aggravated battery following a shooting that took place today at Walmart.
Today just before 3 p.m. Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to Walmart, located at 1920 E. Markland Ave., in reference to a shooting inside of the store.
Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. Officers learned of a fight inside of the store between several males. During the fight, the victim was shot. The victim was transported to Community Howard Regional Hospital and later flown by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. The victim was in surgery at this time, according to police.
As a result of the investigation, investigators arrested 30-year-old Keith N. Terrell of Chicago for aggravated battery, level 3 felony.
The Kokomo Police Department thanked the Indiana State Police, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Department, and the Howard County EMA for their assistance with this investigation. In addition, the Kokomo Police Department thanked the citizens of Kokomo for their assistance.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Catt at 456-7280 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.